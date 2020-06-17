S&P 500 top movers: Cruise liner stocks suffer heavy losses, ATVI surges to 20-month highs

S&P 500 is posting modest daily gains on Wednesday.

S&P 500 Technology Index performs relatively well.

Cruise liner shares fall sharply with NCLH as the top-decliner.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day modestly higher and seem to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.28% on the day at 3,133 points while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are gaining 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology and the Communication Services indexes are both rising around 0.6%. On the other hand, the Energy Index is down more than 2%.

S&P 500 top movers

Heightened concerns over a second coronavirus wave continue to weigh on cruise liner stocks. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) and Carnival Corp (CCL) shares are down 7.06%, 6.7% and 5.2%, respectively.

On the flip side, the interactive entertainment company Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) is trading at its highest level since October 2018 at $76.25, gains 4.45% on a daily basis.