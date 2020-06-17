S&P 500 top movers: Cruise liner stocks suffer heavy losses, ATVI surges to 20-month highs

- S&P 500 is posting modest daily gains on Wednesday.
- S&P 500 Technology Index performs relatively well.
- Cruise liner shares fall sharply with NCLH as the top-decliner.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day modestly higher and seem to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.28% on the day at 3,133 points while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are gaining 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology and the Communication Services indexes are both rising around 0.6%. On the other hand, the Energy Index is down more than 2%.
S&P 500 top movers
Heightened concerns over a second coronavirus wave continue to weigh on cruise liner stocks. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) and Carnival Corp (CCL) shares are down 7.06%, 6.7% and 5.2%, respectively.
On the flip side, the interactive entertainment company Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) is trading at its highest level since October 2018 at $76.25, gains 4.45% on a daily basis.
AUD/USD stable sub-0.6900 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair has spent this Wednesday in consolidative mode, as investors await for clearer clues. Modest gains in global equities kept the downside limited. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slide, nears 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, but so far holds above the 1.1200 level. Fed’s Chief Powell said the central bank will do what’s needed to be done, to keep the economy afloat.
Gold: Pushing against session highs at $1,730
Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.