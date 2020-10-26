S&P 500 top movers: Cruise liner and airline stocks suffer heavy losses

- S&P 500 Index is down more than 2% on Monday.
- Major cruise liners' stocks are losing between 9% and 12%.
- American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP: NASDAQ) shares are up nearly 2%.
Wall Street's main indexes opened deep in the negative territory on Monday and continue to push lower in the second half of the session. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 2.7% on a daily basis at 3,372.
S&P 500 top movers
The sharp increase witnessed in confirmed cases of coronavirus globally weighs on market sentiment and the stocks of major cruise liners and airlines.
As of writing, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE) was the biggest daily percentage decliner of the day with its shares losing 12.4% at $56.40. Moreover, the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE), Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE), Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK: NYSE) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL: NASDAQ) shares are down between 10.3% and 8.65%.
On the other hand, American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP: NASDAQ) is the top performer of the day after the company announced that it signed a letter of intent with BQ Energy Development to purchase 100% offtake of Columbus Solar Park. The company further noted that it expects the solar energy facility to be operational by December 2022. Boosted by this announcement, AEP is up 1.6% on the day at 93.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.