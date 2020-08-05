S&P 500 top movers: AIZ and DIS post impressive gains on upbeat earnings figures

- S&P 500 looks to extend winning streak to fifth day.
- Upbeat quarterly earnings figures boost AIZ and DIS on Wednesday.
- Arista Networks Inc (ANET) shares are down more than 10%.
Major equity indexes started the day in the positive territory on Wednesday and continued to push higher fueled by stimulus hopes and upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) touched its highest level since late February at 3,330 before retreating slightly and was last seen gaining 0.55% on a daily basis at 3,324.
Although the ADP's monthly data showed that the private sector added only 167K jobs in July, June's reading got revised up by 2 million to 4.3 million. Additionally, the ISM Services PMI improved to 58.1 to show expansion in the service sector's business activity at a robust pace.
S&P 500 top movers
After the closing bell on Tuesday, Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter ended in March and beat analysts' estimate for a loss of 64 cents per share by a wide margin. As of writing, AIZ was trading at $123.82 and was up 15.6% on the day as the top-gainer
Additionally, Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced that quarterly adjusted earnings were 8 cents per share for the quarter ended in June. According to Reuters, the mean expectation of 25 analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 64 cents per share. At the moment, DIS is trading at its highest level since February 21st at $127.65, gaining 8.9% on a daily basis.
On the other hand,
Arista Networks Inc (ANET) shares are down 10.6% on the day at $235.97. The company reported a 11.1% decline in annual revenue to $540.57 million. Although this reading came in better than analysts' estimate of $529.73 million, it failed to help ANET gain traction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.