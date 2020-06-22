S&P 500 to reach the 3310 trendline, pullback not expected – Charles Schwab

Ryan Frederick from Charles Schwab looks at the S&P 500 chart and though the index is above the consolidation zone again, the analyst doesn’t expect another pullback this week and thinks the index could reach the 3,310 level.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 has moved back into consolidation mode again, which is frankly just fine with me. At the close Thursday (6/18) the index had gained back just 2.4% and it is about 9.6% below the 2/19 all-time high. I was comfortable with the rebound off the 3/23 lows, until it broke out of the consolidation zone on 5/26. At that point, it became too bullish and inevitably set up the pullback that happened on 6/11.”
“While the S&P 500 is currently above the consolidation zone again, I won’t be too concerned about another pullback until it approaches the trend line at 3,310 or so, though a pause at the 6/8 high (3,232) on the way, would not be surprising. For now, technical traders should continue to watch for the first downside support at the 200-day SMA (3,018).”
“It may be just a coincidence that the S&P 500 fell exactly 7.1% from 6/9/20 - 6/11/20 since it also fell exactly 7.1% from 6/15/09 - 7/10/09, before rebounding. It was certainly quicker this time, but then again, so was the bear market that preceded it. However, you look at it, so far 2009 has served as a reliable roadmap for 2020. Whether this pattern continues for the second half of the year remains to be seen.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD rallying above 1.24 on reopening optimism
GBP/USD is starting the week with a bang, rallying over 70 pips as bulls remain hopeful that UK PM Johnson will ease lockdown measures further. BOE Governor Bailey also hinted that the balance sheet will be reduced before rates can be raised in the future. Brexit, UK CBI survey are eyed.
Forex Today: Risk-recovery back in play, US dollar recedes with second-wave virus fears
The US dollar reversed a part of last week’s gains after starting out the week on the front foot, as the risk-recovery mode returned in Asia. Beijing reported fewer new coronavirus cases and helped lift the market mood.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
Forex Today: Risk-recovery back in play, US dollar recedes with second-wave virus fears
The US dollar reversed a part of last week’s gains after starting out the week on the front foot, as the risk-recovery mode returned in Asia. Beijing reported fewer new coronavirus cases and helped lift the market mood.