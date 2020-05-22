S&P 500: The view of forming a top at 2999 is reinforced – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 remains capped ahead of key 200-day average and price/gap resistance at 2986/99 and with a daily DeMark “sell” signal in place, analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for a top here.

Key quotes

“We look for a fall back to the top of the price gap from the beginning of this week at 2914, below which should see a test of the 13-day average at 2901/2899. A close below here is needed to add weight to our view to expose the lower end of the price gap at 2865.”

“Near-term resistance is seen at 2960, then 2979/80, with 2998/3000 ideally continuing to cap. Above 3024 though remains needed to suggest our toping scenario is wrong.”