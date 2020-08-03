S&P 500 struggles with 3,230 resistance at the YTD unchanged level – Charles Schwab

The S&P 500 is still struggling to turn positive YTD as battles with resistance at 3,230, so the index remains mostly in a consolidation phase, according to Randy Frederick from Charles Schwab.
Key quotes
“From a growth standpoint, Q2 EPS is -10.5% y/o/y; Q2 revenue is -11.6% y/o/y. This compares to -8.1% and +0.9% respectively in Q1. As of the end of Q2, the consensus estimate was that earnings growth would be -44% relative to Q2 2019.”
“While earnings season beat rates have been quite strong thus far (mostly due to lowered expectations) earnings and revenue growth are still quite negative. Other than the massive amounts of liquidity that have been thrown into the economy due to the various monetary and fiscal programs, there are few reasons for optimism. And with no deal yet in Congress to replace the expiring enhanced unemployment benefits, that too may be ending soon.”
“With resistance at 3,230, the S&P 500 continues to struggle to go positive YTD, even as the Nasdaq Composite (COMPX) is now up more than 18% YTD. With plenty of weak economic reports still coming in and little progress being made to contain the virus, I do not currently see a catalyst for an upside breakout.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
