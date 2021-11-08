The daily chart shows the index keeps in a solid upward trend, showing no signs of exhaustion, despite that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at overbought levels at 77, aiming higher. Furthermore, the daily moving averages (DMA’s) are below the index value, sitting well below the 4,500 level. However, in case of a correction lower, the first demand zone would be the September 3 high at 4,550.

Sector-wise, Energy, Materials, and Financials are the gainers, rising 1.34%, 1.08%, and 0.84%, respectively. On the other hand, the main losers are Utilities and Consumer Staples, down 1.60% and 1.1%.

Furthermore, robust third-quarter earnings ease market participants’ worries about heightened inflation. In the last week, three central banks unveiled their monetary policy statements, in which It can be read that inflation is transitory despite high energy prices, blaming supply constraints and bottlenecks, coinciding that once those factors ease, inflation will moderate.

The S&P 500 edges higher in the New York session, up some 0.08%, sits at 4,701 at the time of writing. The Dow Jones Industrial adds 0.23%, up to 36,412, while the Nasdaq Composite falls 0.01%, at 16,358. Positive US jobs data last Friday, coupled with a dovish taper by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, prompted investors towards riskier assets, as US equity indices keep posting new all-time highs on the last week.

