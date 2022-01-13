S&P 500 slips amid downside in tech names, now testing the 4700 level

- The S&P 500 is slightly more than 0.5% lower and testing the 4700 area amid losses in tech.
- As a result, the Nasdaq 100 is down over 1.5%, while the Dow is holding up better and is flat.
US equities mostly fell on Thursday, with losses in large-cap tech stocks leading the fall. The S&P 500 was last down about 0.5% and testing the 4700 level, while the Nasdaq 100 index was last down 1.4% and back nuder 15,700. Apple was down nearly 1.0%, Meta (Facebook) was down just over 1.0%, Amazon was down closer to 1.5%, Microsoft was down over 2.5% and Tesla was last down over 4.0%. Downside in these large-cap stocks was indicative of generalised underperformance in the S&P 500 information technology (-1.6%) and communications services (-0.6%) sectors.
The Dow held up better and was last trading barely in the red in the 36,250 area amid better performance in the industrials (+0.4%) and financials (+0.1%) sectors, which have a higher weighting in the index. Traders attributed the comparatively better performance in so-called “cyclical” (economically sensitive) stocks to hopes that producer price inflation may have reached its peak in December. MoM, headline producer prices rose 0.2%, a sharp deceleration from November’s 0.8% MoM rate of price growth, aided by signs of easing supply chain disruptions.
Other notable fundamental developments on Thursday included a mixed weekly jobless claims report, which showed initial claims tick up to 230K from previously closer to 200K, which some took as a sign of the short-term Omicron hit to the labour market. Moreover, Fed Vice Chair nominee Lael Brainard is currently testifying at a Senate hearing, but has so far stuck to the script and not said anything new or surprising regarding the outlook for policy in 2022 and beyond.
Amid the tech-led downside in equities on Thursday, the CBOE S&P 500 volatility index (or VIX) has been moving higher and is currently up about 1.2 points on the day to just under 19.0, leaving it still comfortably below last week’s highs above 23.0. US equity market focus now turns to the unofficial start of the Q4 earnings season this Friday, with big US banks including Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Citigroup all reporting results.
Traders were passing around Vanda Research’s weekly report on retail flows which showed that, ahead of the upcoming earnings season, retail investors increased their exposure to bank stocks. The report said that financials were one of the most bought equity sectors when compared to historical norms, as smaller investors picked up $289M in equities over the course of the last week vs the $190M average over the last two years.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4690.79
|Today Daily Change
|-32.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|4723.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4716.65
|Daily SMA50
|4681.98
|Daily SMA100
|4576.45
|Daily SMA200
|4424.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4744.6
|Previous Daily Low
|4702.08
|Previous Weekly High
|4814.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|4660.93
|Previous Monthly High
|4812.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|4492.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4728.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4718.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4702.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4680.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4659.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4744.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4765.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4787.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold: Corrective decline complete?
Spot gold holds near its recent highs, although lacking follow-through. The bright metal trades around $1,817 a troy ounce, marginally lower for the day after peaking at $1,828.07 on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.