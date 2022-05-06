S&P 500 set to end week close to lows near 4,100 following robust US labour market report

- Major US indices have bounced from earlier intra-day lows hit after strong US jobs data, but are still lower.
- The latest NFP report was deemed as easing US growth weakness concerns and strengthening Fed tightening conviction.
- The main focus for equity markets next week will be US CPI.
After testing multi-month lows printed earlier in the week following strong US jobs data, major US equity indices have seen a decent intra-day rebound in recent trade. The S&P 500 went as low as the 4,060s (down 1.8% at the time), but has since rebounded to the 4,120s, where it now trades down closer to 0.5%. Despite further upside in the US 10-year yield, which recently surpassed 3.10% for the first time since 2018, the big tech/growth stock dense, rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 index was last trading near 12,800 and down about 0.4%, having pared earlier losses to near 12,500. The Dow was last down about 0.5% in the 32,800 area, having seen similar price action.
The latest US jobs report showed that the US labour market remained in good health in April. The economy added over 400K jobs, a little more than the 391K expected and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, practically in line with pre-pandemic levels. Granted, it was expected to fall to 3.5%, and other labour slack metrics like the underemployment rate and participation rate deteriorated ever so slightly, but the data was received as robust.
Analysts said that the report would ease any fears about the US economy being in a recession after data last week showed that US real GDP unexpectedly shrunk in Q1, mostly due to a record trade deficit. Labour market strength is typically associated with an economy that is still growing. This, analysts reasoned, may partly explain the negative reaction to the data seen in US equity markets.
While the Fed, which hiked interest rates by 50 bps earlier in the week and signaled significant further tightening ahead, is mostly focused on tackling inflation right now, signs of economic weakness (such as last week’s GDP report) might discourage them from tightening as quickly/far. In that sense, Friday’s US jobs report has been interpreted increasing the confidence that Fed policymakers will feel that the US economy can handle significant, rapid monetary policy tightening.
It is perhaps then not surprising to see US equities experiencing further losses and ending the week close to lows. However, with US Consumer Price Inflation data upcoming next Tuesday, it appears as though traders lacked the conviction, or at least there remains enough dip-buying demand, to keep the major US equity bourses above recent lows. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 still looks on course to post a fifth successive week in the red.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4101.71
|Today Daily Change
|-47.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.14
|Today daily open
|4149.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4315.74
|Daily SMA50
|4373.53
|Daily SMA100
|4464.46
|Daily SMA200
|4493.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4302.51
|Previous Daily Low
|4103.28
|Previous Weekly High
|4306.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|4122.09
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|4122.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4179.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4226.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4067.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3985.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3868.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4266.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4384.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4465.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.