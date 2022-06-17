- US stocks recovered some ground after a bumpy trading week.
- The Nasdaq Composite rose and led the pack, followed by the S&P 500, while the Dow Jones fell.
- The US Dollar Index rose, contrarily to US Treasury yields dropping
US equities recovered some ground after a rough trading week and recorded gains between 0.13% and 1.43% on Friday as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, which hiked rates by 75 bps and reiterated its commitment that the central bank needs to do more to curb the hottest inflation in 4 decades.
Sentiment shifted positive, though failed the lift the Dow Jones
The S&P 500 rose 0.22% and finished at 3,674.84, followed closely by the heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite, jumping 1.43% at 10,798.35. At the bottom of the pile is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which slipped 0.13%, sitting at 29,888.78.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index rose after falling from a fresh 20-year high and sits around 104.650, up by 0.82%. US Treasury yields remain elevated but tumbled. The US 10-year note yields 3.231%, down seven basis points.
The market sentiment is positive but remains fragile. During the week, US economic data fell short of estimations, from May retail sales to housing starts. Additionally, the Federal Reserve hiked the Federal funds rate (FFR), with the largest increase since the times of Fed Chair Alan Greenspan in 1994.
In terms of sector specifics, the leading gainers are Communication Services, up 1.31%, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Technology, each recording gains of 1.22% and 0.99%, respectively. The main losers are Energy, Materials, and Consumer Staples, losing 1.45%, 0.05%, and 0.01% each.
In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI, tumbled 6.05%, trading at $110.48 BPD, while precious metals like gold (XAU/USD) followed suit, dropping 0.43%, exchanging hands at $1841.90 a troy ounce, as US Treasury yields, remained static after the FOMC’s decision.
Key Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3674.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|3671.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3997.54
|Daily SMA50
|4123.76
|Daily SMA100
|4272.56
|Daily SMA200
|4422.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3780.9
|Previous Daily Low
|3638.94
|Previous Weekly High
|4167.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|3897.53
|Previous Monthly High
|4305.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|3809.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3693.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3726.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3613.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3555.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3471.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3755.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3839.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3897.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 ahead of the weekend, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,840, looks to post weekly losses
Gold has turned south amid recovering US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day on Friday and retreated to the $1,840 area. On a weekly basis, XAU/USD remains on track to close in negative territory.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!