S&P 500 prints fresh record highs in the 4740s as investors cheer Powell reappointment

- The S&P 500 printed fresh record highs in the 4740s as investors cheered Fed Chair Powell’s reappointment.
- The Nasdaq 100 was initially higher, but downside in growth names amid higher bond yields has pulled the index lower.
US stock markets rallied to fresh record highs as investors cheered the appointment of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second term. The S&P 500 lept as high as the 4740s immediately following the 1430GMT US cash open, though since fallen back to about 4710, with on-the-day gains of about 0.2%.
The Nasdaq 100 index, which also lept higher at the open to nearly touch 16.8K for the first time, has since fallen back under 16.5K and is now trading down by 0.5% on the day. Underperformance in the duration-sensitive index is not surprising given the sharp rise in US government bond yields in response to Powell’s renomination as Fed chair. Duration-sensitive stocks, or growth stocks, are those whose valuation is disproportionately based on expectations for future earnings growth rather than on current earnings, thus leaving this valuation sensitive to changes in bond yields. Higher bond yields raise the opportunity costs of holding growth stocks.
The less growth/duration-sensitive stock exposed Dow Jones Industrial Average Index rallied 0.6%, boosted amid a sharp rise in banking names. The S&P 500 financials index was up nearly 2.0% on Monday, boosted amid the sharp rise in US bond yields.
Status-quo, Stability
Markets cheered US President Joe Biden’s decision to select Powell for a second term as Fed Chair, as it maintains the status quo at the bank with regards to policy plans. According to Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, “markets like predictability ... while Brainard may have been a fine choice, the markets would not know what to expect from her even though the general consensus was that it meant lower rates for longer”.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4707.74
|Today Daily Change
|12.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|4695.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4650.54
|Daily SMA50
|4511.47
|Daily SMA100
|4470.3
|Daily SMA200
|4279.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4725.74
|Previous Daily Low
|4686.44
|Previous Weekly High
|4725.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|4670.33
|Previous Monthly High
|4608.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|4270.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4701.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4710.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4679.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4663.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4639.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4718.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4741.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4757.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 2021 low above 1.1200 on higher yields, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD remains vulnerable around the 2021 low above 1.1200 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks firmer yields as Biden’s nomination for Fed officials propel rate hike bets. Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain cautious amid Fed’s tapering bets, looming covid and Brexit concerns. Focus shifts to the UK and US Markit PMIs.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined, with eyes on Fed and yields
Gold is looking to snap its three-day downtrend, attempting a bounce above the $1,800 mark amid a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. A corrective upside in gold price cannot be ruled out ahead of Wednesday’s US data dump and FOMC minutes.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Despite the recent cryptocurrency market correction, digital asset investment products dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to grow. While November has been considered a less bullish month compared to October ...
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.