S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks nearing the 3000 mark ahead of FOMC minutes

  • S&P 500 bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact.
  • FOMC minutes are to be released at 18.00 GMT this Wednesday.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Following the February-March crash, the S&P 500 has been regaining considerable bullish strength. The market is challenging the May’s highs and the 100 SMA on the daily chart. As bulls remain in control a run to the 3000.00 round number can be on the cards. Further strength above the mentioned level can lead to the 3075/3100 price zone. On the other hand, support can emerge near 2950 and 2900 levels. Meanwhile, the FOMC minutes will be released at 18.00 GMT. 
  
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2972.25
Today Daily Change 49.50
Today Daily Change % 1.69
Today daily open 2922.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2871.71
Daily SMA50 2713.28
Daily SMA100 2974.86
Daily SMA200 3005.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2982.5
Previous Daily Low 2919.75
Previous Weekly High 2955.5
Previous Weekly Low 2768
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2943.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2958.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 2900.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2878.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2838.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 2963.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 3004.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3026.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

