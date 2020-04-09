S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks in bullish territories in one-month highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index is trading at its highest in one month while breaking above the 2800 resistance.
  • Further advances can see the S&P 500 reach 2900 and 3000 figures.   
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is rebounding up strongly after the crash as bulls are breaking above the 2800 resistance opening the prospect for a continuation higher towards the 2900 and 3000 big figure. Support can emerge near the 2700 and 2630 and 2540 levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2815
Today Daily Change 66.75
Today Daily Change % 2.43
Today daily open 2748.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2509.72
Daily SMA50 2917.71
Daily SMA100 3065.49
Daily SMA200 3022.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2760.5
Previous Daily Low 2630.75
Previous Weekly High 2645.75
Previous Weekly Low 2436.25
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2710.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2680.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 2665.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2583.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 2536.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 2795.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 2842.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 2925.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI

USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure

Why stocks are recovering and where next

Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

