S&P 500 opens deep in red dragged by slumping energy stocks

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Monday.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory.

Energy stocks suffer heavy losses amid dismal demand outlook.

Major equity indexes in the US started the new week on the back foot as investors adopt a cautious stance amid a lack of progress in stimulus talks and the rising number of coronavirus infections globally. Reflecting the dismal market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index is up nearly 8% on the day at 29.75.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 1.1% on the day at 3,427, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 1.45% at 27,929 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.4% at 11,502.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory after the opening bell with the Energy Index posting the largest daily percentage decline of 2.55% at the time of press. The dismal energy demand outlook is weighing on crude oil prices and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen losing 2.5% on the day at $38.72.

S&P 500 chart (daily)