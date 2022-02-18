S&P 500 on course for second successive weekly loss, tumbles under 4350 as Eastern Ukraine violence escalates

- US equities tumbled for a second successive session on Friday ahead of the long weekend, on course for a negative weekly close.
- The S&P 500 was last down just under 1.0% on Friday and trading below the 4350 level.
- The Ukraine crisis remains the major driving force in the market right now as violence in Eastern Ukraine escalates.
US equity markets tumbled for a second successive session on Friday ahead of the long weekend and now look on course to post a second successive negative weekly close for the first time since November 2021. US equity investors said on Friday that they didn’t want to be caught “exposed” ahead of the long weekend (US markets are shut on Monday for President’s Day) and were taking profit just in case the Ukraine crisis further escalates. The S&P 500 was last down just under 1.0% on Friday and trading below the 4350 level, putting it on course to post a 1.8% weekly loss, taking its losses since earlier monthly highs near 4600 to more than 5.0%.
S&P 500 bears will be hoping that, given the index pushed to fresh weekly lows on Friday, the next stop at some point next week will be a test of the annual lows in the 4220s, a further more than 2.5% down from current levels. As hostilities between pro-Russia separatists and the Ukrainian military in Eastern Ukraine escalate and Russia continues to amass troops near the Ukrainian border, jitters about the breakout of a broader Russo-Ukrainian war will keep equity investors skittish. One key event on the radar next week is a face-to-face meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week which might de-escalate tensions somewhat. Reportedly the US agreed to the meeting on the conditions that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine.
With geopolitics remaining at the forefront of investor attention given fears that an outbreak of war might lead to massive Western sanctions versus Russia with inflationary implications for the global economy, Fed speak and US data has been ignored this week. In truth, there hasn’t been any tier one data to impact Fed tightening expectations too much, nor have Fed members said anything new or particularly interesting. This is likely to remain the case next week, with the only data of note flash February PMIs, January Core PCE inflation and the second estimate of Q4 GDP growth.
Returning back to US equities, the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 1.0% on Friday to test the 14K level, taking its losses on the week to around 1.6%. At current levels, the index is trading more than 16% below last November’s record highs in the 16.75K region. The bears will now be looking for the index to fall back towards the 13.5K area, which would mark a 20% drop from recent highs and thus confirm a “bear market”.
The Dow, meanwhile, dropped 0.6% towards a test of the 34K level, also putting the index on course to post a second successive week of losses. The index has now reversed nearly 5.0% lower versus last week’s highs in the 35.8K area. The S&P 500 CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, often referred to as Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, was slightly higher in the 28.00s, a more than four point rebound from earlier weekly lows around 24.00.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4347.05
|Today Daily Change
|-32.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|4379.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4454.52
|Daily SMA50
|4594.21
|Daily SMA100
|4583.36
|Daily SMA200
|4467.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4471.68
|Previous Daily Low
|4372.26
|Previous Weekly High
|4588.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|4399.23
|Previous Monthly High
|4814.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|4220.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4410.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4433.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4343.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4308.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4244.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4443.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4507.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4542.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
