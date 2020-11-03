S&P 500 Index to target 3700 by June 2021 – UBS

Equity markets fell on Friday as the mega-cap tech companies offered a mixed view on the earnings outlook and investors focused on a continuing rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and mobility restrictions. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% for a total decline of 5.6% on the week. Given the event risk around the US election, near-term uncertainty is high but economists at UBS think the setback to risk assets is likely to be relatively short-lived and investors should stick to their financial plan.
“Regardless of who wins the presidency, we expect another sizable fiscal stimulus bill to pass soon after the election. Both monetary and fiscal policy should remain accommodative. And with ten vaccine candidates in late-stage trials globally, our central scenario is that restrictions can start to be lifted by 2Q21, helping corporate earnings recover to pre-pandemic levels by around the end of 2021.”
“While mega-cap tech disappointed last week, third-quarter US earnings overall have been solid. At present, 85% of companies are beating expectations by an average of 15%, much better than the typical earnings beat of 3%-5%. In addition, fourth-quarter estimates for the majority of companies are rising, suggesting good earnings momentum.”
“We continue to see upside over the medium-term, and target 3,700 on the S&P 500 by June 2021, around 13.2% higher than the current level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
