S&P 500 Index to see strength back beyond the 3588 high – Credit Suisse

Above 3429/44, the S&P 500 Index marks the completion of a “head & shoulders” base for a resumption of the broader core uptrend back to the 3588 high and eventually beyond, according to the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Key quotes
“A pause and neutral ‘inside range’ day as suspected following the strong move higher, but with a ‘head & shoulders’ base in place above key resistance from the mid-September highs and 61.8% retracement of the fall from September at 3429/44 dips will stay seen as corrective and we maintain our bullish outlook and look for strength back to not only the 3588 record high, but beyond in due course.”
“We see resistance above 3550 at 3565 next and eventually the 3588 high, also essentially the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme (15% above the 200-day average). Whilst this should clearly be respected we look for a break in due course with the ‘measured base objective’ at 3653.”
“Support moves to 3500 initially, with the lower end of the recent price gap at 3482/77 ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. A break can see a deeper pullback to 3458/47, but with fresh buyers expected here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on reports that the UK will continue its efforts to reach a trade deal with the EU beyond the Oct. 15 deadline. All eyes on the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of speeches by ECB policymakers. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts the dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressure.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops
Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.
Crypto bull run seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.