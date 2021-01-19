S&P 500 Index to go through further near-term consolidation – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has scope to see further near-term consolidation but with the broader trend still leans higher for an eventual move to 3900, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Key quotes
“S&P 500 has removed near-term price and 13-day average support at 3777/65 and although a bullish ‘outside week’ remains in place this raises the prospect of further near-term consolidation/corrective weakness prior to the broader uptrend resuming.”
“Resistance is seen at 3785/89 initially, with a break above 3796 needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a retest of the 3827/23 highs. Above here remains needed to reassert the core uptrend with resistance seen next at 3866/68 and eventually the ‘measured triangle objective’ at 3900, from which we will then look for a lengthier consolidation/correction to emerge.”
“Support moves to 3750 initially, then the lower end of the recent price gap at 3742/38. Beneath here can further increase the immediate downside risk for a fall to 3705/3695, but with fresh buyers expected here.”
“Support from the ‘outside week’ low at 3663 needs to hold to maintain a tactical bullish bias. A break would instead see a top complete to warn of a more concerted phase of (still) corrective weakness.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
