S&P 500 Index to extend its rise on a break above 4240 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 surged higher following its bullish ‘outside day’ for a clear move above 4200 but with strength for now having been capped at potential trend resistance from mid-April, today seen at 4240. The index needs to move above this latter level to end thoughts of a consolidation phase for a direct resumption of the core bull trend, in the view of the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Key near-term support is seen at 4203/02
“A move above 4240 is needed in our view to confirm a conclusive break higher to end thoughts of a broader consolidation phase, with Fibonacci projection resistance seen next at 4256/60, which we would look to cap at first. Big picture though, we would look for a move to 4350.”
“A fresh rejection from 4238/40 followed by a fall and close below the price gap from Friday at 4203/02 would mark a false break higher to reinforce our scenario for a lengthier consolidation phase. Support would then be seen next at the 13-day exponential average at 4180 and with more important price and uptrend support seen at 4147/41.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
