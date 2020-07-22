S&P 500 Index stays flat above 3,200, Florida reports 9,785 new COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 9,785 to a total of 376,619.

Further details of the report revealed that the total COVID-19-related fatalities rose by 140 to 5,459, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

Investors don't seem to be paying any mind to coronavirus headlines since the start of the week. As of writing, the S&P 500 (SPX), which started the day near Tuesday's closing levels, was flat on the day at 3,258.