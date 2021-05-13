S&P 500 Index set to test a cluster of supports at 4041/20 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has gapped lower for a clear break of support at 4118 and the completion of a top. Economists at Credit Suisse look for further weakness to a cluster of supports at 4041/20 but look for a hold here.
VIX has cleared its 200-day average warning of a further rise to 31.90, potentially 35
“We stay biased lower for a test of support next at the 38.2% retracement of the March/May rally at 4041. We see scope for an overshoot beyond here into the price gap from early April, now also the location of the rising 63-day average at 4034/20, but with our bias to look for a floor here to define the lower end of the aforementioned consolidation range.”
“A close below 4021/19 though would suggest we are set for a more concerted phase of corrective weakness with support then seen next and initially at 3989/81.”
“Resistance moves to 4091 initially, above which can see a move back to 4110/12, with the “neckline” to the top at 4135/36 expected to cap for now. We shall though maintain a tactical bearish bias whilst below 4152/62.”
“The VIX has surged higher for a close above its 200-day average and we look for a further rise to 31.90, then 34.90/35.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
