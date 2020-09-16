S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher ahead of Fed's policy announcements

- Wall Street's main indexes started the day modestly higher.
- S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index rises after Retail Sales data.
- Investors wait for Fed to announce its monetary policy decisions.
Major equity indexes in the US opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors seem to be refraining from taking large positions while waiting for the US Federal Reserve to announce its monetary policy decisions.
As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.4% on the day at 3,414, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.23% at 28,059 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.35% at 11,478.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales in August increased by 0.6% to $537.5 billion. Boosted by this data, the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index is 0.6% as the best-performing major sector in the early trade. On the other hand, the Materials Index and the Utilities Index trade in the negative territory.
Previewing the FOMC' September meeting, "the FOMC recently updated its policy framework. It will no longer look to pre-emptively tighten policy on the basis of an expected pick-up in inflation in response to a tightening labour market," said ANZ analysts. "Despite the new long-run objectives, we don’t expect the FOMC to make any major announcements on forward guidance or asset purchases."
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.