S&P 500 Index opens little changed around 3,900

- Wall Street's main indexes trade around Monday's closing levels.
- Energy shares post strong gains as crude oil prices edge higher.
- S&P 500 Technology Index underperforms after the opening bell.
After posting impressive gains on Monday, major equity indexes in the US started the day a little changed as investors are waiting for the next significant catalyst. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged on the day at 31,533, the S&P 500 Index was posting small gains at 3,900 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4% at 13,225.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is rising 0.7% supported by a 1% increase in crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Technology Index is down 0.65% as the biggest decliner after the opening bell.
The data from the US showed that the ISM-BY Business Conditions Index slumped to 35.5 in February from 51.2 in January. Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP will release the Economic Optimism Index. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is scheduled to deliver a speech at 1800 GMT as well.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
