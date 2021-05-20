S&P 500 Index opens in the positive territory above 4,100

- Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday.
- Technology shares post impressive gains after the opening bell.
- Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.
Major equity indexes in the US opened higher on Thursday as the negative impact of the FOMC Minutes on market sentiment seems to have faded already. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged on the day at 33,883, the S&P 500 Index was rising 0.4% at 4,132 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1% at 13,370.
Reflecting the improving market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 4% on the day.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology and the Communication Services indexes both gain around 1%. On the other hand, the Energy Index is losing 1.38% pressures by a 1% decline seen in the US crude oil prices.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 444,000 from 478,000. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 450,000.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
