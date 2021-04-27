S&P 500 Index opens flat below 4,200 on Tuesday

- Wall Street's main indexes opened near Monday's closing levels.
- The S&P 500 Energy Index is up 1% supported by rising oil prices.
Major equity indexes started the second day of the week in a quiet manner ahead of the FOMC meeting and key macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.1% on the day at 4,185, the Nasdaq Composite was flat at 14,015 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.2% at 33,885.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 0.5% supported by a 0.8% increase in US crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Materials Index is the worst performer after the opening bell, losing 0.75% on the day.
Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will release its Monetary Policy Statement alongside the Interest Rate Decision.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
