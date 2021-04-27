S&P 500 Index opens flat below 4,200 on Tuesday

Wall Street's main indexes opened near Monday's closing levels.

The S&P 500 Energy Index is up 1% supported by rising oil prices.

Major equity indexes started the second day of the week in a quiet manner ahead of the FOMC meeting and key macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.1% on the day at 4,185, the Nasdaq Composite was flat at 14,015 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.2% at 33,885.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 0.5% supported by a 0.8% increase in US crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Materials Index is the worst performer after the opening bell, losing 0.75% on the day.

Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will release its Monetary Policy Statement alongside the Interest Rate Decision.

S&P 500 chart (daily)