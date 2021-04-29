S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high above 4,200

- Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Thursday.
- US economy grew at a stronger pace than expected in Q1.
- S&P 500 Communication Services Index is up more than 2%.
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher on Thursday as investors cheer the upbeat macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.73% at 4,213, a fresh record high, the Nasdaq Composite was rising nearly 1% at 14,036 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.4% at 33,956.
In its first estimate, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021. This reading came in better than analysts' estimate of 6.1%. Moreover, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 13,000 to 553,000.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Communication Services Index is up more than 2% as the top performer after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Healthcare Index is losing 0.3% as the only major sector trading in the negative territory.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances as upbeat US GDP fuels risk appetite
EUR/USD trades near its recent monthly high at 1.2149 following the release of better-than-expected US growth data. The first quarter GDP printed at 6.4%, beating the expected 6.1%. Dollar eases on risk appetite.
GBP/USD resumes advance, aims for 1.4000
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, retaining its gains as US GDP figures spur demand for high-yielding assets. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early move up, instead witnessed a turnaround from one-week tops A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-on mood both contributed to the intraday selling bias.
BTC loses dominance as altcoins gain traction
The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks.
US GDP Quick Analysis: Strong growth now, stronger even later, three reasons for the dollar to rise
The US economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.4%, within estimates. GDP was held down by inventories, which will likely be replenished later on. Robust business investment implies an acceleration down the road.