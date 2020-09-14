S&P 500 Index: Downside risks pertaining to the winter flu season

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.5% over the holiday-shortened week and is now defending a fall beneath a level seen as pointing to a bearish trend forming in the benchmarks, its 50-day trading average at 3,321.58. Implications of the clash between the flu season and COVID-19 are starkly bearish for the US economy and stock market, FXStreet’s Ross J. Burland reports.
Key quotes
“As Congress fails to pass a replacement relief bill, COVID-19 collides with the flu season, and an economic downturn in the run-up to the US Presidential election are the perfect storm to spark more unrest and a rout on Wall Street.”
“The threat of flu season comes just as the US unemployment rate began to fall sharply in August as some firms began to hire new staff again. However, it was temporary hiring for the US census that boosted the job numbers and the unemployment rate is still much higher than it was in February. Stimulus payments and help for small businesses have been exhausted and negotiations between the White House and Congress over more stimulus are stuck in the mud. For this, we are watching Congress very closely.”
“While prospects for further policy changes are indeed slim, important details on how the Fed is intending to put its new average inflation targeting framework into practice should have the market's attention paid. Inflation forecasts will be of interest as well and knowing just how pessimistic the Fed is for the prospects of a pick-up in inflation over the next number of years. The Fed will need to emphasize that it still has monetary policy tools at its disposal or risk undermining the credibility of the new framework, something that would upset the stock market.”
“S&P 500 is already crossing below its uptrend and a drop of another just 3% would equate to a 10% decline from the peak which is commonly viewed by market technicians as an official correction.”
“While below the 50% mean reversion of the recent drop, the structure there to watch for is between 3200 and 3280. Meanwhile, the price has already fallen to test below the 61.8% of the mid-July rally as well as the prior Sep low 3336. A failure of a restest of between there or 3348, the 61.8% and a 38.2% Fib retracement of the latest downside move, 3355, open immediate risk to the 78.6% Fib that meets the 3280 targets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.