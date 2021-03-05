S&P 500 Index: Corrective setback faces next support at 3694/78 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 has fallen sharply on increased volume to remove as expected key support from the 63-day average and early February price gap at 3792/74. Economists at Credit Suisse believe the market is set for a potentially lengthy consolidation/corrective phase and look for a test of support at 3694/78 next.
Key quotes
“We look for further weakness back to 3723, then what we look to be better support at 3694/78 – the late January low and 38.2% retracement of the rally from late October. Our bias would be for a floor to be found here, for now at least.”
“Should weakness directly extend, this would suggest a more important top is in place and further weakness can be seen, with support then seen next at 3663, then 3636/33, with the 200-day average some way distant at 3467.”
“Resistance is seen at 3790 initially, with the immediate risk now seen lower whilst below 3844/48. Above can see a retest of the downtrend at 3903.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show hiring pickup, dollar set to rock
After Fed Chair Powell sent the dollar surging with his reluctance to halt the bond yield rise, all eyes are on February´s Nonfarm Payrolls figures. An increase of 182K jobs is expected. Live coverage.
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has hit a new trough near 1.19, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index: Upside momentum now looks to 92.46
DXY accelerates the march north and clinches new yearly highs just above 92.00 the figure on Friday.