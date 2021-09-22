S&P 500 Index: Close below 200-DMA at 4110 to mark an important change of trend – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is expected to see further corrective weakness to a cluster of supports at 4238/30, where economists at Credit Suisse would then look for a fresh floor. Only a sustained close below the 200-day average (DMA), currently at 4110 would warn of a potentially important change of trend.
See: S&P 500 Index could suffer a 20% correction lower – Morgan Stanley
S&P 500 is seen at risk to a deeper corrective setback to 4238/30
“Resistance at 4403/33 capping can keep the immediate risk lower for a deeper setback to 4238/30 – the July low, May high and 23.6% retracement of the September 2020/September 2021 uptrend. Our ‘ideal scenario’ would be for a secure floor here for a resumption of the core bull trend.”
“A close below 4230 would suggest weakness could extend further to the key long-term 200-DMA at 4110, but with a fresh floor expected here.”
“A close above 4403/33 would suggest the worst of the correction may already be behind us, but with a break above 4487 needed to suggest the broader uptrend has directly resumed for a move back to 4546, then 4600/15.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD flirts with weekly tops around $1,780, focus remains on FOMC
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near around the $1,778 region, just below weekly tops touched in the previous day.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.