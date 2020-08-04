S&P 500: High-level consolidation ends, next resistance seen at 3328/38 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has cleared the price resistance at 3279/81 to bring the high-level consolidation phase to an end. Economists at Credit Suisse look for a test on the top of the key February price gap at 3328/38.

Key quotes

“The S&P 500 has maintained the positive tone set on Friday and has now cleared its recent ‘reversal day’ high and price resistance at 3279/81 to bring the high-level consolidation phase to an end.”

“Although the rally is seen lacking momentum, we look for strength to extend further with resistance above 3303 seen next at 3318 and then more importantly at the top of the February price gap at 3328/38. We continue to expect this to remain a major barrier for a fresh consolidation phase to unfold beneath here. A direct break though would be seen clearing the way for a challenge on the 3394 record high.”

“Support moves higher to 3285 initially then 3272/71, which we look to try and hold to keep the immediate risk higher. A break would warn of a retreat back to the 13-day average and price support at 3246/41, but with fresh buyers expected to show here.”