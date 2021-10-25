S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields wobble amid quiet markets

- S&P 500 Futures consolidate recent gains, mildly offered around record top.
- US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured, extends Friday’s pullback from five-month high.
- Fed tapering concerns remain elevated, China flags covid risk but Evergrande tries to placate bears amid a light calendar.
- US stimulus headlines, second-tier data may entertain traders.
Market players remain divided on mixed signals during early Monday. While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures ease from Friday’s record top of 4,551 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop one basis points (bps) to 1.645%, keeping the previous day’s pullback from May 2021 levels.
China’s fresh covid fears join Fed tapering concerns to weigh on the stock futures. Friday’s comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell turned out in sync with the rest of the Fed policymakers who have been favoring asset purchase adjustments, but stay away from a rate hike. Elsewhere, as per the latest comments from Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, shared by Reuters, ''There is increasing risk that the outbreak might spread further, helped by ‘seasonal factors’”.
On the same line were fears that another real estate firm from China, namely Modern Land, is said to struggle to pay $250 million 12.85% senior notes due October 25.
Alternatively, the US policymakers, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, signaled nearness to the much-awaited infrastructure spending deal. Further, China’s Evergrande said it has resumed construction work on 16 cites, including the latest six. The troubled real-estate player paid $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond and relieved the market’s stress the last week.
It should be noted that the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) efforts to safeguard the financial system, recently by a net 190 billion yuan injection, adds to the sentiment-positive catalysts.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.66, up 0.07% intraday, whereas prices of crude oil and gold remain lackluster, recently easing, around the latest peaks.
Moving on, market players seek clarity over US stimulus and hence updates from the House may entertain the bulls. On the economic calendar, the preliminary readings of Q3 2021 GDP will be the key, but today’s US Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October may offer intermediate direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
GBP/USD: Buyers defends 1.3750 below 100-day SMA
GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3850 below the bearish sloping line. MACD signals sideways momentum with the underlying neutral sentiment.
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
Cardano price hangs back as ADA bulls gather strength for 23% upswing
Cardano price continues to confuse forecasts ADA teeters between two clearly defined technical levels. Until the Ethereum-killer can overcome the two key areas of resistance, the token can expect a 23% climb toward $2.73.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.