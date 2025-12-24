US Dollar Index hovers around 98.00 after recovering recent losses

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is remaining flat after recovering daily losses and trading around 97.90 during the European hours on Wednesday.

However, the Greenback faced challenges, which could be attributed to growing expectations of two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Volumes are expected to be thin due to holiday-shortened trading.

The yields on the 2- and 10-year US Treasury note rebounds to near 3.53% and 4.16%, respectively, on Wednesday. However, the US yields may pull back as traders continue to price in two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2026 despite stronger-than-expected economic data.

The preliminary US annualized GDP grew 4.3% in the July–September period, beating expectations of 3.3% and the prior quarter’s 3.8% expansion. Meanwhile, the core PCE Price Index rose 2.9% quarter-over-quarter, in line with forecasts.

White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday that the Fed is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, even though the US economy grew at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, according to a CNBC report.

Moreover, Fed Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said on Monday that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks, adding that the need to dissent for 50 basis points diminishes over time as rates are reduced.