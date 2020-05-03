S&P 500 Futures drop 1.5% as US-China tension flares up risk aversion

- S&P 500 Futures registers three-day losing streak to revisit one-week low.
- US 10-year Treasury yields down 2.2 basis points (bps) to 0.618%.
- US President Trump cites an intelligence report to allege China for the virus outbreak.
- Positive news concerning the virus cure fails to get traders’ attention in Asia.
With the US-China tussle fuelling the market’s risk-off sentiment in full stream, S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.5% to 2,775 during the early Asian session on Monday. While also portraying the risk aversion, US 10-year Treasury yields slip 2.2 bps to 0.618% by the press time.
US President Donald Trump cheers his ability to hold China responsible for the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as his latest tweet reads, “Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct, and that they did NOT bring up the Coronavirus subject matter until late into January, just prior to my banning China from the US Also, they only spoke of the Virus in a very non-threatening, or matter of fact, manner…”
Additionally, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also alleged, during the interview in the AP’s This Week, the dragon nation for the current global crisis due to the pandemic.
In return, China’s Global Times considers the US diplomat’s comments as a bluff to woo the voters.
It should also be noted that the Telegraph relies on US President Trump’s adviser Jack Keane, to say that China is eclipsing the US in Asia.
Amid the pessimism surrounding US-China relations, the markets failed to cheer the news that Gilead’s Remdesivir, a much-championed drug for the COVID-19, will be out during this week.
Amid a light economic calendar in Asia, traders will keep taking clues from the US-China drama, which in turn is likely to weigh on the market’s risk-tone and drag the antipodeans further towards the south. It’s worth mentioning that Japanese banks are off today and may limit the market’s reaction to the risk-off sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Heavy below 0.6400 on confirming short-term rising wedge amid Yuan’s drop
AUD/USD declines to seven-day low after confirming a short-term bearish technical pattern. The pair recently confirmed a short-term bearish formation. China’s offshore Yuan drops to the six-week low against the US dollar.
USD/JPY drops below 107.00 as US-China tussle heavy the risks
USD/JPY extends Friday’s losses amid risk-off sentiment. Japanese banks are off due to the Greenery Day, qualitative catalysts will be the key in Asia. Good news on virus drug fails to tame the trade-war fears.
WTI breaks short-term rising channel, slips further below $19
NYMEX WTI Futures for June fails drops over 5.0% while defying a short-term bullish technical pattern. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars. Buyers look for fresh entries beyond Friday’s trend line resistance.
Gold: Depressed below $1,700
Gold prices fail to extend the late-Friday recoveries. The yellow metal not only fails to cross 100-HMA and 200-HMA but also stays below a seven-day-old falling trend line. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement acts as nearby support.
S&P 500 Futures drop 1.5% as US-China tension flares up risk aversion
S&P 500 Futures registers three-day losing streak to revisit one-week low. US 10-year Treasury yields down 2.2 basis points (bps) to 0.618%. US President Trump cites an intelligence report to allege China for the virus outbreak.