China is eclipsing US in Asia, Donald Trump adviser says – The Telegraph

The Telegraph is reporting on the US and Chinese cold war, writing how "China is expanding its domination of East Asia as it seeks to eclipse American influence and undermine its allies in the region, says one of President Trump’s closest unofficial advisers."
Lead paragraphs
Jack Keane, 77, a retired general, referred to the most recent incidents in which Chinese vessels harassed an oil-drilling ship operated by a British-based company, and the claims by Beijing last week that it had “expelled” a US warship from the South China Sea.
Beijing’s maritime assertiveness has aroused the anxieties of governments in the region from Malaysia to Japan.
The remarks by the general, a former vice-chief of staff of the US army, reflect a growing willingness among conservatives in Washington to confront China; among them Mr Trump, as his election campaign ...
Related news
- What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions
-
Pompeo's anti-China bluff strategy reveals all-or-nothing mentality to fool US voters – GT
- Gilead CEO: Remdesivir available to coronavirus patients this week, ‘We’ve donated the entire supply’
Market implications
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops below 107.00 as US-China tussle heavy the risks
USD/JPY extends Friday’s losses amid risk-off sentiment. Japanese banks are off due to the Greenery Day, qualitative catalysts will be the key in Asia. Good news on virus drug fails to tame the trade-war fears.
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.6400 as trade war fears spread faster
AUD/USD drops further towards 0.6400. The pair stays on the back foot around the one-week low. In addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the US-China trade war fears have been the latest catalyst weighing on the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions
Geopolitical risks should be at the forefront of the markets. An underbelly of risk-off cold be on the cards for the open. As China moves into a post dystopian post-lockdown world, scientists are working to find a vaccine for the virus.
Gold: Depressed below $1,700
Gold prices fail to extend the late-Friday recoveries. The yellow metal not only fails to cross 100-HMA and 200-HMA but also stays below a seven-day-old falling trend line. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement acts as nearby support.
WTI breaks short-term rising channel, slips further below $19
NYMEX WTI Futures for June fails drops over 5.0% while defying a short-term bullish technical pattern. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars. Buyers look for fresh entries beyond Friday’s trend line resistance.