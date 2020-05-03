China is eclipsing US in Asia, Donald Trump adviser says – The Telegraph

The Telegraph is reporting on the US and Chinese cold war, writing how "China is expanding its domination of East Asia as it seeks to eclipse American influence and undermine its allies in the region, says one of President Trump’s closest unofficial advisers."

Jack Keane, 77, a retired general, referred to the most recent incidents in which Chinese vessels harassed an oil-drilling ship operated by a British-based company, and the claims by Beijing last week that it had “expelled” a US warship from the South China Sea.

Beijing’s maritime assertiveness has aroused the anxieties of governments in the region from Malaysia to Japan.

The remarks by the general, a former vice-chief of staff of the US army, reflect a growing willingness among conservatives in Washington to confront China; among them Mr Trump, as his election campaign ...