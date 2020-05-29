S&P 500: Futures defend 3K mark amid risk-off, eyes on Trump’s China speech

- S&P 500 futures lick wounds after the drop overnight.
- Cautious market mood weighs on the US equity futures.
- All eyes remain on Trump’s China announcement.
The futures on the S&P 500 index are nursing losses above the 3000 level, as the bears take a breather following the slump overnight.
The US futures reversed this week’s recovery mode and fell sharply, tracking the declines in the US indices after US President Donald Trump announced Thursday about the Friday presser on his response to China’s forceful advancement in Hong Kong’s security and civic liberties.
The tensions between the US and China ratcheted up last week after China proposed the National Security Legislation on Hong Kong, which was approved by the country’s parliament on Thursday.
The world’s two biggest economies were already battling out over the mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak by Beijing. Therefore, the Hong Kong issue has dampened the investors’ sentiment further. Markets continue to remain worried as the escalation could re-ignite the trade war between both countries.
Heading into the Trump’s presser due at 1800 GMT later in the NA session, the risk remains to the downside for the S&P 500 futures. Meanwhile, the US dollar also remains weighed down by the month-end liquidation play, offering little help to the stock futures.
Ahead of the presser, traders could also take cues from the US macro data releases for near-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels
Resistances: 3065.50 (multi-week high), 3100 (round figure) and 3137 (March high).
Supports: 3000 (psychological level), 2965.50 (May 27 low), 2927.48 (20-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU hopes, US-Sino tensiosn
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ inflation, US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Forex Today: Dollar dives, decoupling from stumbling stocks ahead of Trump's Chinese announcement
The US dollar remains on the back foot, with EUR/USD topping 1.11, despite a worsening market mood related to Sno-American relations. President Donald Trump will announce actions against China following Beijing's tightening of its grip on Hong Kong.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.