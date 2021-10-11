- Wall Street leading indices are barely down as the week kicks in.
- Energy stocks keep in the green as crude oil continues its advance.
US stock indices are declining during the New York session amid thin liquidity conditions with the money markets (US Bond market) closed for the observation of Columbus Day in the US. The S&P 500 is down 0.10%, at 4,388.26, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slides 0.16% at 34,691.57, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumps 0.04%, sitting at 14,814.58, at press time.
Among the 11 sectors, Energy is rising 0.17% on the back of higher crude oil prices, with the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) advancing almost 2%, trading at $80.65. On the other hand, Financials are down 0.11%, despite higher US bond yields and the Federal Reserve QE reduction prospects.
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The S&P 500 retreated from yearly highs around 4,549, down the July 8 swing lows around 4,270. However, in the last week, the 100-day moving average (DMA) reclaimed around 4,370, boosts the prospects of “buying the dip.”
In the S&P 500, a break above the 50-day moving average at 4,442 could open the door for a re-test of the 2021 year highs. In case of that outcome, the following resistance level would be 4,482, and then 4,550 2021 highs.
On the flip side, failure at the 50-DMA coupled with a break below the 100-DMA could accelerate the fall towards the 200-DMA at 4,172 and beyond.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48, indicating that downward pressure remains, opening the door of another leg down, perhaps towards the 200-DMA.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4388
|Today Daily Change
|-4.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|4392.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4397.72
|Daily SMA50
|4441.9
|Daily SMA100
|4364.65
|Daily SMA200
|4163.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4416.7
|Previous Daily Low
|4385.5
|Previous Weekly High
|4430.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|4278.4
|Previous Monthly High
|4550.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|4304.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4397.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4404.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4379.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4367.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4348.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4410.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4429.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4442.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 but off the lows as US stocks advance and closed bond markets provide some calm. Concerns about energy costs, disappointing US jobs figures and uncertainty about fiscal policy weighed on sentiment earlier. The ECB's Lane seems reluctant to act to battle inflation.
GBP/USD trades higher amid hawkish BOE comments, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36 after BOE officials suggested rate hikes may come soon to battle rising inflation. The EU and the UK are set to clash over the Northern Irish protocol, a lingering Brexit issue.
Gold on pause, but sellers outpace buyers
Gold prices have returned to pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls report levels. US macroeconomic data will likely take centre stage this week. XAU/USD is at risk of falling sharply, 1,748.05 is the immediate support level.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.