S&P 500 enjoying relief rally, back to 4630 area ahead of remarks from Biden on Omicron

- The S&P 500 is enjoying a relief rally on Monday, recovered from under 4600 to around 4630.
- Omicron remains the main market theme and Biden is to deliver a speech on the new variant at 1645GMT.
US equity markets are enjoying a relief rally this Monday, with the S&P 500 index higher by around 0.9%. The index dropped 2.3% on Friday to close under 4600 amid fears that the newly discovered Omicron Covid-19 variant would trigger travel restrictions and global lockdowns, hurting the outlook for global growth. That was the first sub-4600 close so far in November. The index has since reclaimed the 4600 level and currently trades around 4630.
But analysts said the decline was exacerbated given thin liquidity conditions due to the Thanksgiving holidays in the US, and some said the move lower was overdone. Thus, some dip-buying appetite has returned to the market, with investors hoping to clinch a good Black Friday deal. Preliminary reports in South Africa from doctors treating Omicron infected patients indicate the variant might be milder than older variants, which could also be helping risk appetite. But the latest numbers from the Gauteng province in South Africa showed a sharp jump in the number of hospitalised patients.
Given that the new variant is touted as being significantly more transmissible than the delta variant, if it does start to look as though it causes a severe disease, then risk-off may return to markets. US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the Omicron variant at 1645GMT, the White House announced earlier in the session.
Despite a rise in US government bond yields, which were also paring back on last Friday’s losses, the duration-sensitive US tech sector led the recovery in US equity markets on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 gaining 1.5%. A more than 10% surge in Twitter’s share price on the news that CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down helped the sector.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4627.68
|Today Daily Change
|36.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|4591.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4673.8
|Daily SMA50
|4532.56
|Daily SMA100
|4486.58
|Daily SMA200
|4298.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4660.39
|Previous Daily Low
|4583.45
|Previous Weekly High
|4741.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|4583.45
|Previous Monthly High
|4608.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|4270.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4612.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4562.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4534.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4486.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4639.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4688.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4716.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1300 as the American session gets underway. The data from Germany showed on Friday that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, climbed to 6% on a yearly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%.
GBP/USD retreats into the negative territory below 1.3350
GBP/USD advanced to a daily of 1.3363 in the European session but lost its recovery momentum in the second half of the day. Ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US, the pair trades in the red below 1.3350.
Gold subdued near 50DMA at $1790 as more info on Omicron, Fedspeak and US data awaited
Spot gold is stable on Monday close to its 50DMA near $1790. Gold traders await further information on Omicron, as well as Fed speak and US data this week.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?