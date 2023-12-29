S&P 500 consolidates as US Dollar and yields recover

- The S&P 500 is flat around 4,785.
- Market expectations of 160 bps easing in 2024 by the Fed ignited the flows to stocks in the last sessions.
- The Index is up by more than 20% in 2023.
In Friday's session, the S&P 500 index stands at 4,785.50 as bullish momentum seems to be flatting in the last trading day of 2023. In that sense, the stock index will close a 24% yearly gain and tallies its ninth consecutive winning week, so downward movements may be on the horizon to consolidate gains.
Recently, capital flows were redirected to stocks as at its final 2023 meeting, the Federal Reserve recognized an inflation deceleration, assuring no rate increases in 2024 and hinting at a 75 bps adjustment. As interest rates and stocks are negatively correlated, the expectations of a less aggressive Fed next year made riskier assets rally.
In the meantime, US yields are consolidating near multi-month lows. The 2-year rate stands at 4.29%, while the 5 and 10-year yields are observed at 3.87%, all three with slight gains and with upward movements seem to limit the upside for the stock index. In addition, the US Dollar measured by the DXY index also recovered and jumped to 101.35, which also presents a challenge to the S&P.
In the first week of 2024, the United States is set to release data related to its employment sector, a critical resource for gauging economic health, which may have an impact on Fed expectations. Those reports include December's Nonfarm Payrrol report, the Average Hourly Earning, and the Unemployment Rate, all closely followed by the Fed.
S&P 500 levels to watch
The daily chart indicates a conflict between short- and long-term market forces, precipitating volatile conditions. Evidently, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) presents flat overbought conditions, signaling an impending bearish shift as traders may look to sell to realize their profits. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram's flat, yet green bars point toward the bulls retaining some of their momentum.
In a broader context, the index's position above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) mirrors a bullish outlook in the longer term. Despite any short-term fluctuations, the weight of these SMAs suggests that the buying force currently holds significant sway over the index's ongoing trend. Thus, the bullish traction should not be underestimated in the coming trading sessions.
S&P 500 daily chart
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4786.57
|Today Daily Change
|1.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|4784.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4682.28
|Daily SMA50
|4506.17
|Daily SMA100
|4448.6
|Daily SMA200
|4364.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4793.64
|Previous Daily Low
|4780.08
|Previous Weekly High
|4776.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|4696.28
|Previous Monthly High
|4586.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|4171.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4785.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4788.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4778.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4772.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4765.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4792.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4799.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4805.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel near 1.1050 amid light trading
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band at around 1.1050 on the final trading day of 2023. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's rebound, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 in choppy session
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2750 after rising toward 1.2800 in the early European session on Friday. The market action remains subdued on the last trading day of the year as volumes thin out ahead of the long weekend.
Gold declines toward $2,060 as US yields edge higher
After rising toward $2,080, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,060, pressured by the rebound seen in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors brace for the end-of-the-year flows and refrain from placing large bets on XAU/USD.
Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here
Bonk Inu price has been moving down only since it was listed on major exchanges in mid-December. As a result of this sell-only mentality from investors, it has caused the dog-themed crypto BONK to be oversold. But things could change quickly for the meme coin as buy signals emerge.
Beware of the perma bears in 2024
While one might expect Treasury yields and bonds to rally and the dollar to weaken in response to negative growth surprises, the reality differed on Thursday. The lacklustre auction of seven-year Treasury notes overrode the rates market impulse, suggesting that the market may be showing signs of bond market buying fatigue.