South Africa: SARB to cut its policy rate again by 25bps - TDS

South Africa: SARB to cut its policy rate again by 25bps - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS expect the SARB to cut its policy rate again by 25bps bringing it to 6.5%.
Key Quotes
“This is in line with the consensus, although we don’t think the decision is quite as clear cut as the Bloomberg survey would suggest with only 4/24 respondents expecting no change. At the July meeting, the MPC surprised the markets by cutting by 25bps, saying that future decisions will be data dependent. Recent inflation data has been good and core inflation fell further in August running at 4.6%, just above the centre of the 3-6% target band.”
“On the other hand, on a trade-weighted basis ZAR is down 4.6% since the last meeting and Brent oil in rand terms is up 15%. In Q2 GDP growth rebounded to +2.5% Q/Q (ann) from –0.6% in Q1, but more recent data points to more sluggish growth in Q3. At the July meeting the MPC said that the rate cut would “provide some relief at the margin”. All in all we do not think the data will prevent the MPC from providing more relief, but if they do not cut then we would expect a cut at the December meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.