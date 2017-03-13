Sources: Wrong for markets to start factoring in an early BOJ rate hike - RTRS

Sources: Wrong for markets to start factoring in an early BOJ rate hike - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quotes sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking, noting that is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus.
"The trickle-down effect isn't there yet, which would be key for inflation to accelerate sustainably," said a source.
Another source noted, “It would be wrong for markets to start factoring in an early BOJ rate hike."