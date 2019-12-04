Sources: White House considered kicking Huawei out of US banking system - Reuters

Reuters quotes three people familiar with the matter, saying that the US White House considered banning China’s technology giant Huawei from the US financial system earlier this year as part of a host of policy options to thwart the blacklisted Chinese telecom equipment giant.

One of the sources said: It could be revived in the coming months depending on how things go with Huawei.

The plan was considered by the White House National Security Council, and seen by officials as a nuclear option atop a ladder of policy tools to sanction the company, two of the people said.

The market sentiment is already tepid amid escalating US-China tensions over human rights and trade issue. The safe-havens such as the Yen and gold are well bid so far this Asian trading.