Sources: Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes 'may take months'

Reuters quotes two sources familiar with the Saudi situation, as saying that Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes reportedly 'may take months'.

No further details are mentioned on the same.

Oil prices are stabilizing around 9% higher so far, following the 20% surge at the open, in reaction to Saturday’s Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabian key oil and gas facilities. The attack led to shutdown of 50% of Saudi oil output that equates to 5% of global supplies.