Sources: Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea - Reuters

Reuters quotes two people familiar with the matter, as saying that Japan has approved shipments of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month.

A senior government official noted: “Tokyo’s latest export approval is positive for the local industry, but I don’t see Japan’s move as a conciliatory message to South Korea.”

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said, “I believe that (we are) in a very difficult situation.”

This development comes a day ahead of the bilateral meeting between the South Korean and Japanese trade teams in Beijing.

