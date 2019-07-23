Sources: BOJ likely to revise FY 2019 inflation forecast lower next week - Bloomberg

Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the matter, as saying that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could make a downward revision to its FY 2019 inflation forecast next Tuesday (July 30th), when it meets for the monetary policy review meeting.

The sources said that the BOJ is likely to downgrade its current price forecast of 1.1%.

The USD/JPY pair holds steady near 108.20 region, supported by a broadly stronger US dollar and risk-on market profile.