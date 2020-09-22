SOL stock price: ReneSola Ltd. treads water near $2.80

- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) hovers around Monday’s close in premarket activity.
- SOL gained nearly 80% in the last three trading sessions.
Shares of electric services provider ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) keep the trade around Monday’s levels near the $2,80 region during the premarket activity on Tuesday.
ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) looks to consolidate the recent strong advance, managing to gain nearly 80% since Thursday’s lows around $1,60 per share to Monday’s multi-week peaks around the $2,90 level.
SOL stock forecast
At the moment, ReneSola Ltd. is down 0.36% at $2,78 and faces the next support at $1,96 (21-day SMA) seconded by $1,68 (55-day SMA) and finally $1,51 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next resistance is located at $2,90 (monthly tops Sep.21) followed by $2,98 (2020 high Aug.27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
