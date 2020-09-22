SOL stock price: ReneSola Ltd. treads water near $2.80

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) hovers around Monday’s close in premarket activity.

SOL gained nearly 80% in the last three trading sessions.

Shares of electric services provider ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) keep the trade around Monday’s levels near the $2,80 region during the premarket activity on Tuesday.

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) looks to consolidate the recent strong advance, managing to gain nearly 80% since Thursday’s lows around $1,60 per share to Monday’s multi-week peaks around the $2,90 level.

SOL stock forecast

At the moment, ReneSola Ltd. is down 0.36% at $2,78 and faces the next support at $1,96 (21-day SMA) seconded by $1,68 (55-day SMA) and finally $1,51 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next resistance is located at $2,90 (monthly tops Sep.21) followed by $2,98 (2020 high Aug.27).