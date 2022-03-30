Sundial also announced on Tuesday its acquisition of Alcanna Inc. is set to close on March 31, 2022. Alcanna is a Canadian company that owns several liquor distribution retail brands including Wine and Beyond and Liquor Depot. Alcanna is Canada’s largest private liquor retail outlet, and gives Sundial a strong foothold in both the cannabis and alcoholic beverage markets in the country.

Sundial announced that it would be delaying its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report until April 14th after filing a 6K with the SEC on Tuesday. The delay is due to the imminent completion of the acquisition of Alcanna, which Sundial anticipates will have an effect on its earnings call. Is this bullish or bearish? It’s too early to tell but historically, delayed earnings calls have not been great for companies. Even though this is due to an acquisition, investors will still be watching for continued revenue growth and optimistic guidance for 2022.

NASDAQ:SNDL extended its weekly losses on Tuesday, despite the broader markets rallying for the second consecutive day. Shares of SNDL dropped by a further 6.59% and closed the trading session at $0.73. The markets rallied again on Tuesday with a much more convincing performance than on Monday. All three major indices jumped higher again as the Dow Jones added 338 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.23%, and the NASDAQ climbed higher by 1.84%. The NASDAQ’s rebound continued as big tech led the way once again, while investors showed some relief with growing hope for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.