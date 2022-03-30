- NASDAQ:SNDL fell by 6.59% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Sundial delayed its quarterly earnings report until mid-April.
- Sundial announces it is finalizing its acquisition of Alcanna.
NASDAQ:SNDL extended its weekly losses on Tuesday, despite the broader markets rallying for the second consecutive day. Shares of SNDL dropped by a further 6.59% and closed the trading session at $0.73. The markets rallied again on Tuesday with a much more convincing performance than on Monday. All three major indices jumped higher again as the Dow Jones added 338 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.23%, and the NASDAQ climbed higher by 1.84%. The NASDAQ’s rebound continued as big tech led the way once again, while investors showed some relief with growing hope for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Sundial announced that it would be delaying its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report until April 14th after filing a 6K with the SEC on Tuesday. The delay is due to the imminent completion of the acquisition of Alcanna, which Sundial anticipates will have an effect on its earnings call. Is this bullish or bearish? It’s too early to tell but historically, delayed earnings calls have not been great for companies. Even though this is due to an acquisition, investors will still be watching for continued revenue growth and optimistic guidance for 2022.
SNDL stock forecast
Sundial also announced on Tuesday its acquisition of Alcanna Inc. is set to close on March 31, 2022. Alcanna is a Canadian company that owns several liquor distribution retail brands including Wine and Beyond and Liquor Depot. Alcanna is Canada’s largest private liquor retail outlet, and gives Sundial a strong foothold in both the cannabis and alcoholic beverage markets in the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 despite hot German inflation data
EUR/USD has been struggling to gather bullish momentum after the latest data releases. Annual CPI jumped in Germany to 7.3% in March from 5.1% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 6.7%. On the other hand, the ADP reported that employment in the US private sector increased by 455,000 in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3150
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the early American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is holding above 1.3150 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red near 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
XAU/USD bears remain in control whilst below $1,932
The fate of gold price remains in the hands of sellers so far this week, as the sentiment in the bond markets and incoming Ukraine headlines continue to remain the main drivers.
Altseason to begin in full force
Bitcoin price action for the last two weeks has caused it to flip some crucial hurdles. This move is likely to translate into another phase of consolidation, allowing Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to explode.
Waiting for recession
The yield curve finally inverted on Tuesday, so now we wait for an imminent US recession. The yield curve has a near-perfect record in predicting US recessions over the past 70 years once it goes negative. It barely managed that yesterday but managed it nonetheless.