On Thursday, the House Rules Committee forwarded the MORE Act to a floor vote on Friday with support from House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as well. Investors will recall that this is just the first step towards federal legalization, although it is a crucial one. The vote still needs to make its way through the Senate as well where the MORE Act failed to pass back in 2020.

Thursday also marked the completion of Sundial’s acquisition of Alcanna, a major Canadian retail liquor company. The merger gives Sundial a major foothold in the liquor industry, one that is mostly controlled by the government across the country. Alcanna is Canada’s largest private retail liquor company so it is definitely a valuable addition to Sundial’s portfolio. Investors seemed to agree as the stock spiked by more than 4% out of the open today, but evidently it wasn’t enough to move the needle further as the stock retreated quickly after.

NASDAQ:SNDL had another whipsaw session as the volatility in the cannabis industry continued to hit the once popular meme stock. On Thursday, shares of SNDL fell by a further 2.53% and closed the trading session at $0.70. The first quarter of 2022 was a bad one, in fact, it was the worst quarter for the US markets in two years. All three major indices closed the month of March on a down note as the selling pressure from Wednesday carried over into Thursday’s session. The Dow Jones dropped by 550 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 1.57%, and the NASDAQ tumbled by 1.54% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.