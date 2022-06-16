The other half of that deal with Hexo received a couple of downgrades from Wall Street analysts on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut its price target for TIlray in half to $3.00 while maintaining a Neutral rating for the stock, while Canaccord lowered the price target to $7.00 and still maintained its Buy rating. According to TipRanks, out of the nine analysts that cover Tilray only one has a Buy rating, seven have a Hold rating, and one has a Sell rating. Shares of TLRY were up by 1.27% on Wednesday.

The tough economic environment is hitting companies in the Canadian cannabis industry. A day after announcing a restructuring of its deal to sell a stake in its company to Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) announced its own corporate restructuring that would see 450 staff being laid off. It is also being forced to close a production facility in Ontario. Hexo claims that the cuts will allow the company to save more than $30 million in costs on an annual basis. Shares of Hexo lost a further 6.06% on Wednesday.

NASDAQ: SNDL snapped its recent five-day losing streak as the cannabis sector saw some reprieve from its ongoing downward spiral. On Wednesday, shares of SNDL gained 2.89% and closed the trading session at $0.30. It was a momentous day for the US markets as the FOMC announced a 75 basis point hike to the interest rates, the largest such raise since 1994. All three major averages rose higher following the announcement for the first positive day of the week. The Dow Jones gained 303 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by 1.46% and 2.50% respectively during the session.

