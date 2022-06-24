A new bi-partisan bill was submitted on Thursday called the CLIMB Act or the Capital Lending and Investment for Marijuana Businesses Act. This bill is looking to provide funding for cannabis companies that are struggling to stay afloat in this turbulent economy. Most investors will be aware of the still pending MORE Act which is awaiting a vote in the Senate for federal legalization in the United States .

Cannabis stocks had a surprisingly strong day as most major Canadian cannabis companies closed well in the green. Aside from Sundial, domestic rivals like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) all gained at least 7.0%, with Tilray posting an 11.53% gain. It’s been a difficult year for most of the companies in the sector, and recent staffing cuts and facility closures have added to the bearishness surrounding the industry. While Thursday was a positive move for the sector, all of the above mentioned stocks are still down significantly since the start of the year.

NASDAQ:SNDL looks like it could be forming a near-term bottom on its chart as the stock strings together a positive trading week. On Thursday, shares of SNDL added 5.26% and closed the trading session at $0.37 . While stocks looked to be having a shaky start to the day, all three major indices soared higher into the closing bell to erase any losses from the previous day. The Dow Jones gained 194 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 0.95%, and the NASDAQ led the way with a 1.62% rise during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.