SNB’s Martin: Global economy to grow more strongly than expected in Q3

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin delivered optimistic remarks on the global economy after the monetary policy announcement in which the central bank held interest rates at 0%, as expected.

Additional remarks

Uncertainty decreased since the last SNB decision.



Global economy grew more strongly than expected in Q3.



Global economic development in many countries is more resilient than expected



Higher investments than expected, as investments in AI are high.



Insecurity has declined slightly, compared to the last assessment.



However, significant risks persist for the global economy, with US tariffs among them.



Expect global economy to grow moderately over next quarters.

FX Implications

SNB Martin’s comments are unlikely to impact the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they are more about the global economy. At the press time, USD/CHF trades 0.1% lower to near 0.7995.